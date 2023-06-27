(WFRV) – As the smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to roll into the United States, Wisconsin has been ranked the worst air quality in the world, with Green Bay at #6.

The last time the air quality in our state was this bad from April-June was in 2011, with nine air quality advisories in place so far.

According to WI DNR Air Management Outreach Coordinator Craig Czarnecki, the average wildfire season burns about five million acres in Canada, but this year it has already reached 18 million and counting.

“Usually, peak wildfire season is later in the summer when we have those hot and dry conditions, but these wildfires started in spring,” Czarnecki says.

The amount of smoke in the air depends on how the winds blow.

Storm team 5 meteorologist Alexis Staniec explains, “We had this area of low-pressure move through, and that is what brings the rain in and the clouds. Behind an area of low pressure, our winds normally turn out north. This area of low pressure was so strong, as it pulled those northerly winds in, that mixed more of that wildfire smoke down to our surface.”

The state is in an air quality advisory until Thursday at noon, and currently, the Fourth of July holiday is looking clear.

“It actually looks like we will be away from wildfire smoke completely for that time period. I don’t know if it will come back or if it will be completely gone, but as of now, our holiday looks okay to see fireworks,” Staniec says.

For now, though, it’s important to take precautions. Some steps Czarnecki advises people to do is stay inside as much as they can, close their windows, and wear a mask if they are sensitive to the smoke.