GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) –Wisconsin DNR officials have issued a statewide air quality advisory through Friday

DNR officials said the air is unhealthy right now for sensitive groups.

Local Five News talked with Alan Sobiesczyk, a man who has asthma who was riding his bike on the Fox River Trail on Thursday afternoon.

“Anything cardio you bring the inhaler with you just in case,” said Sobiesczyk.

Sobiesczyk said he wasn’t aware of the air quality advisory until this afternoon. He said while the air doesn’t seem as bad here as it was when he was in Minnesota last week, he does notice that it isn’t as fresh as usual.

A milky white haze from the Canadian wildfire smoke has filled the Northeastern Wisconsin sky for several week.

With the air advisory in effect, doctors said to avoid rigorous activity during peak sunlight hours (10 a.m. until 2 p.m.). They said the air is unhealthy for people with preexisting respiratory conditions so those who fall in this category should avoid prolonged time outdoors.

Doctors said coughing, nasal congestion, fever, and fatigue are all signs of adverse reactions to the air. They said if you’re experiencing these symptoms to go inside and rest.

“And then just paying attention to your body, if you’re starting to not feel great come inside, take a rest and really monitoring how you’re feeling,” said ThedaCare pediatrician Dr. Abby Smolcich.

Storm Team 5 meteorologists have been tracking the air quality in Northeast Wisconsin for weeks.

“Canadian wildfire smoke is essentially mixing into the ozone and that’s making a new layer and that’s what’s giving us those air quality alerts,” said meteorologist Alexis Staniec.

“There was a chance for this to wrap up briefly this week but every time we get a new system that moves through it kind of remixes the wildfire smoke so as of now it doesn’t look like there’s an end in sight.”