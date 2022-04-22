OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Air Supply, the Australian-English soft rock duo, is coming to Oshkosh and will be performing their ‘Lost in Love Experience’ tour on May 14.

The famous duo is known for many popular songs in the 1970s and 1980s such as “Every Woman in the World,” “All out of Love,” and “Even the Nights Are Better.”

English-born guitarist Graham Russell and Australian-born vocalist Russell Hitchcock met in 1975 on the first day of rehearsals for the Australian production of Jesus Christ Superstar in Sydney. According to their website, the duo became instant friends who shared much in common, including their love for The Beatles whom they’d both seen in 1964 in England and Australia.

Tickets are on sale now and start at around $40. Doors open up at 6:00 p.m. with the show starting around 7:00 p.m.

For more information on Air Supply’s Lost in Love Experience Tour, click here.