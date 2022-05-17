(WFRV) – Wisconsin motorists should watch their speed when traveling on a handful of highways this week.

Leading up to Memorial Day weekend, State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye on WIS 172 in Brown County on May 18 and May 25, and also on I-43 in Sheboygan County on May 26.

Officials say that the primary mission is public safety, and to reinforce the State Patrol’s goal to improve safety through obeying traffic laws.

The State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas: