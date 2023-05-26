(WFRV) – With summer fast approaching, 300 million guests expect to arrive on Airbnb this year, and officials are bringing in measures across the United States to help reduce the risk of disruptive and unauthorized parties.

Airbnb says they are committed to helping hosts promote responsible travel over Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends. This includes working to reduce the risk of disruptive parties, which are banned on Airbnb.

“Our anti-party system for the upcoming holiday weekends aims to help do this by taking steps to identify certain potentially higher-risk one-night and two-night booking attempts by guests of entire home listings and preventing those bookings from being made,” said Airbnb in a statement.

The system reportedly looks at factors relating to the guest’s account, such as their risk of a disruptive or unauthorized party incident, whether the guest has a history of bad reviews, the distance to the listing, and whether the booking is last-minute.

For guests looking to book reservations through Airbnb for the Memorial Day or Fourth of July weekends, the following criteria are in effect in the US (including Puerto Rico):

For one-night and two-night reservations – Airbnb is deploying heightened restrictions on reservation attempts, leveraging its anti-party system to block certain entire home bookings that are identified as potentially higher risk.

– Airbnb is deploying heightened restrictions on reservation attempts, leveraging its anti-party system to block certain entire home bookings that are identified as potentially higher risk. Anti-party attestation – Guests who are able to make local reservations are required to attest that they understand Airbnb bans parties and that if they break this rule, they may be subject to suspension or removal from the platform.

The anti-party system was piloted over the previous Memorial Day weekend in 2022 and was enforced during the Fourth of July weekend in 2022. According to Airbnb, the company saw a decrease in reports of disruptive and unauthorized parties.

“We are optimistic our anti-party system will have a positive impact for our community and local neighborhoods over the upcoming holiday weekends,” stated Airbnb. “As part of this effort, we are encouraging neighbors to report any concerns to us via our 24/7 Neighborhood Support Line. This is a dedicated channel for neighbors to report to us in real-time if they spot an urgent issue, like a party in progress, at a home they believe is listed on Airbnb.”

For more information on Airbnb’s crackdown on unauthorized parties, you can visit their website here.