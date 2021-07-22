Aircraft & Ice Cream: Kelley Country Creamery welcomes national flyers, starting July 23

EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – Kelley Country Creamery is taking off and offering customers something they can’t refuse.

Kelley Country Creamery, located in Eden, not only offers deliciously creamy and flavorful ice cream but soon, will offer residents a one-of-a-kind show! Starting on Friday, experienced pilots from all across the nation will be exploring local areas, including the creamery, not by car or by foot, but by plane!

As part of a six-day, 2021 Super Club Fly-In event, pilots will be flying into designated hot spots across Wisconsin straight from New Holstein.

According to Kelley’s, this will be the second year they have been selected as one of these hot spot destinations, and couldn’t be happier to welcome these aircraft enthusiasts back and give them a little taste of Wisconsin.

Photo Courtesy of Kelley Country Creamery

Photo Courtesy of Kelley Country Creamery

Photo Courtesy of Superclub.org

Photo Courtesy of Superclub.org

Customers will be able to see the planes, weather permitting, during the following times: