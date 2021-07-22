FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Aircraft & Ice Cream: Kelley Country Creamery welcomes national flyers, starting July 23

Local News

Photo Courtesy of Kelley Country Creamery

EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – Kelley Country Creamery is taking off and offering customers something they can’t refuse.

Kelley Country Creamery, located in Eden, not only offers deliciously creamy and flavorful ice cream but soon, will offer residents a one-of-a-kind show! Starting on Friday, experienced pilots from all across the nation will be exploring local areas, including the creamery, not by car or by foot, but by plane!

As part of a six-day, 2021 Super Club Fly-In event, pilots will be flying into designated hot spots across Wisconsin straight from New Holstein.

According to Kelley’s, this will be the second year they have been selected as one of these hot spot destinations, and couldn’t be happier to welcome these aircraft enthusiasts back and give them a little taste of Wisconsin.

  • Photo Courtesy of Kelley Country Creamery
  • Photo Courtesy of Kelley Country Creamery
  • Photo Courtesy of Superclub.org
  • Photo Courtesy of Superclub.org

Customers will be able to see the planes, weather permitting, during the following times:

  • Friday, July 23 at approximately 6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 24 at around 6:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 25 at around 6:30 p.m.
  • Monday, July 26th at around 6:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, July 27 at around 6:30 p.m.

