BROOKLYN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office has released more information on the single-engine aircraft that crashed into a cornfield on Thursday.

According to deputies, a pilot and a passenger were on their way to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh from South Bend, Indiana, when the aircraft lost power. The pilot attempted an emergency landing in the cornfield.

Authorities say that the aircraft flipped upon impacting the corn while attempting to land, causing injuries to both occupants.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been informed that both occupants were treated and released at a local hospital.