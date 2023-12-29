FORSYTH, Mich. (WFRV) – A small plane had to make an emergency landing on a roadway in the Upper Peninsula on Friday morning after the pilot said the aircraft suffered engine problems.

According to the Marquette (Michigan) County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an inflight emergency at around 11:15 a.m. on December 29. The plane, a small Piper Tri-Pacer aircraft, landed on Highway M-94 near Scorpion Road in the township of Forsyth.

Two occupants were on board during the emergency landing. The pilot was identified as 32-year-old Ryan A. Graves from Munising, Michigan, and the passenger was identified as 65-year-old Mark S. Krumanaker from Huntington, Indiana. Both occupants suffered no injuries, and no damage was done to the plane through the critical flying of Graves.

Graves told law enforcement that he had been traveling from Munising, Michigan, to Sawyer Airport to have an unrelated scheduled maintenance. During the flight to Sawyer, Graves stated he had engine issues and could not land safely at Sawyer Airport.

The 32-year-old contacted Sawyer Tower and notified them of the inflight emergency, where his only option was to land on the roadway. With cool hands and steady feet, Graves was able to land the aircraft safely without damage.

The aircraft was escorted from M-94 to the confinements of the airport by airport personnel, the Forsyth Police Department, and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional details were provided.