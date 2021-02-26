Aircraft used to fly relief workers around the globe to be featured at EAA

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Samaritan’s Purse Douglas DC-8 will be featured in the 2021 fly-in convention as part of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

According to officials, the DC-8 flew medical personnel and other relief workers around the globe in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Aviation is regularly used as the first response to areas around the world that have been hard hit by natural disasters or other calamities, and we are featuring some of those humanitarian outreach efforts this year at Oshkosh,” says Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programming.

The DC-8 helped deliver 38 tons of medical relief supplies, including an Emergency Field Hospital, to Italy during the pandemic. Missions last year also included trips to aid families in Armenia who fled conflict, hurricane victims in Honduras and families in Lebanon impacted by a deadly explosion.

According to officials, the DC-8 was first deployed in 2016 and is configured to carry up to 84,000 pounds of cargo and 32 passengers.

“When disasters strike anywhere in the world, getting relief supplies and disaster response specialists to the site as soon as possible is absolutely essential,” says Franklin Graham, pilot and president of Samaritan’s Purse.

The DC-8 is scheduled to be at AirVenture from Monday to Wednesday, July 26-28.