Airline company offering flights to and from Minnesota for Packers vs. Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone looking to attend the Packer game in Minneapolis will have an option to fly out of Austin Straubel and be back before 10:00 p.m. the same day.

According to officials, Sun Country Airlines is offering nonstop flights between Minneapolis and Green Bay. The reason for doing so is for the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings games.

If fans want to get to the game quickly then the following flights will help:

Sunday, Nov. 21 (noon game in Minneapolis) Outbound nonstop flight leaving from Green Bay at 7:00 a.m. and arriving in Minneapolis at 8:15 a.m. Return nonstop flight leaving Minneapolis at 8:30 p.m. and arriving in Green Bay at 9:40 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2 (7:20 p.m. Sunday Night Game in Green Bay) Outbound nonstop flight leaving Minneapolis at 12:00 p.m. and arriving in Green Bay at 1:10 p.m. Return nonstop flight leaving Green Bay at 12:30 a.m. and arriving in Minneapolis at 1:45 a.m.



“We know these games are always fun and exciting because of the great cross-state rivalry, so we appreciate Sun Country making it easier for Packers fans to get to the game,” said GRB Airport Director Marty Piette, A.A.E.

To book a flight visit Sun Country’s website.