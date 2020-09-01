Airlines trying more ways to get people back in the air

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Airline companies are trying more ways to get people back into the air, including eliminating ticket change fees.

The move gives fliers more freedom to adjust their schedules according to the pandemic.

Officials with the Appleton International Airport say these changes should help people feel more confident when buying a ticket.

“This is going to be a huge financial save for both leisure and business travelers,” Patrick Tracey, Marketing Manager with Appleton International Airport tells WFRV Local 5. “What this means now is that once you book your airline ticket, if for whatever reason you need to change, there is no longer a $200 change fee.”

United Airlines says it is dropping the $200 fee for people who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

“When we hear from customers about where we can improve, getting rid of fees is often the top request,” United CEO Scott Kirby said in a video posted Sunday.

Delta and American said they are waiving change fees for travel affected by the virus through the year’s end. Southwest Airlines does not charge change fees, a policy which its CEO says has helped it gain more business.

American Airlines recently announced it will drop flights to 15 smaller U.S. cities in October when a federal requirement to serve those communities ends.

