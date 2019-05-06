Airplane makes emergency landing in field, pilot received minor injuries

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOND DU LAC, Co. (WFRV) -- One man is okay after his plane crashed in the Township of Rosendale.

It happened Monday, May 6th around 12:50 p.m. when the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a report of an airplane crash near Triangle Road and CHT M.

A witness saw the plane crash in a field and the person was able to go over the plane. The pilot was able to get out of the airplane with minor injuries. There was no one else in the airplane.

70-year-old Gary Dornfeld of Suamico was the pilot of the plane and was flying from Pulaski to Juneau when he said he encountered turbulent air or wind shear like conditions. He then decided to make an emergency landing.

The plan, a 1946 Engineering & Research 415-C Fixex Wing Single-Engine airplane sustained significant damage.

Dornfeld owned the plane.