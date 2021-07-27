AirVenture has plan in case of bad weather

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)-Preparing for bad weather is always important.

But, it may be even more important when you’re hosting an event that draws 40,000 campers and thousands of airplanes like the Experimental Aircraft Association is doing this week with AirVenture.

In fact, what the weather is doing is always on the minds of those in charge around here. AirVenture officials say the National Weather Service is closely monitoring the weather in Oshkosh.

“We have the NWS working with us reviewing what might be out there what might be coming our way and developing contingency plans from there,” says Director of Communications for EAA Dick Knapinski.

The air show portions of the event get postponed or modified depending on what the weather does.

“Pilots are probably some of the most weather aware people you’ll meet anywhere simply because of what we do,” says Knapinski.

What do the 40,000 people who are camping out at AirVenture do if there is bad weather?

Most of them have campers or cars they can go into if the weather is really bad. If they don’t, they can seek shelter at some of the buildings throughout the grounds.

The campers already had some practice handling bad weather this week.

“We got woken up by a loudspeaker talking about possible 60 to 70 mph winds so we were up at 3 a.m. fighting the wind. But it’s all part of the experience and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have fun doing it,” says Oshkosh resident Blakely Percival.

Rain, sun, wind or any weather in between AirVenture visitors say the weather can’t dampen their experience.

“If you’re passionate about aviation this is the mecca.” says Tom Mckaye who rode his motorcycle from California to be here this week.

“I really love aviation so watching the city really come to life during this week and watch that interest get sparked in them (is really cool to see),” adds Percival.