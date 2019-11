GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — AJR will bring their NEOTHEATER WORLD TOUR PART II to the Resch Center Theatre in May 2020.

The trio recently sold out venues such as NYC’s Radio City Music Hall and Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.

They can be purchased at ReschCenter.com, by phone at 800-895-0071, or in person at the Ticket Star Box Office in the Resch Center.