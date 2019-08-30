Al Hale, Packers fan favorite, celebrates 56 years as Lambeau vendor

There’s one person at Lambeau who may be the most popular man at the stadium second to the Packers.

Local 5 met Al Hale in 2012 when he was 75 years old.

He’s been a beer vendor and concession stand attendant at Lambeau for more than 50 years.

hale sold beer in section 117-119 for 52 years even when he had a career as a plumber.

Now he’s more stationery and works in the concession stands at Lambeau.

“So much do I miss going up and down because if I didn’t have the phone numbers to call a lot of these people up,” says Hale. “But I call a lot of them up and they’re from all around, not just Green Bay.”

His wares are a bit different now and fans come to him for hot dogs or brats.

But it doesn’t change what he loves most about the job.

“I got to meet lots of people,” says Hale. “I’ve grown older with a lot of the people.”

Now at 82 Al just can’t stay away.

“I said you think when I’m 100 you’ll still have me?” asked Hale. “I don’t know, it’s one of those things. As long as I have the t.v. cameras coming back, I’ll be back.”

Every game he says he recognizes someone from his days in the stands.

And when he no longer takes a step into Lambeau he hopes the people he’s encountered will think of him.

“I want to be remembered when I’m long gone,” says Hale.

In 2009, Packers fans voted for Hale to be inducted in the Green Bay Packers Fan Hall of Fame.