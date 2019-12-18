Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant purchases Casperson Funeral Home property in Sister Bay

SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The owners of Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant & Butik in Sister Bay – the place with the goats on the roof – has purchased the Casperson Funeral Home property in downtown Sister Bay.

The Casperson property, which is just over 2 acres in size, is located immediately north of Al Johnson’s on Highway 42 at 10708 N. Bay Shore Drive.

Lars, Rolf and Annika Johnson announced their purchase of the Casperson property in a joint statement. “Sometimes things happen for a reason,” the statement began. “This is an exciting day for our business and for each of us personally. Our family has been a good friend to all three generations that have successfully operated Casperson Funeral Home, and our two businesses have happily co-existed as neighbors since the start of Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant in 1949. We don’t currently have any firm post-purchase plans for the use of this beautiful, well-situated property,” the statement concluded, “but are simply gratified that we were able to acquire it. We’re very thankful to Greg and Debbie Casperson, who were amazing to work with over the past few months.”

Greg Casperson released a statement on behalf of the Casperson family, stating, “My wife Debbie and I would like to express our sincere gratitude to the people of Sister Bay and northern Door County,” Greg said. “It has been our privilege to serve this tight-knit community for over 98 years and we know the Johnson family will do many positive things for Sister Bay with our former property in the years to come.”

