Alan Jackson’s Sept. 18 concert at the Resch Center canceled

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone who planned on attending the Alan Jackson concert at the Resch Center this Saturday may want to find new plans.

On the Resch Center’s website, Jackson’s concert has been canceled and anyone who previously bought tickets will be refunded automatically. The refund should be expected within 30 days.

It is mentioned on the website that to receive a refund, people must have purchased their tickets through Ticket Star directly.

There was no information on the reason why the concert was canceled.

For more information visit the Resch Center’s website.