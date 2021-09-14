GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Alan Jackson’s Sept. 18 concert at the Resch Center canceled

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone who planned on attending the Alan Jackson concert at the Resch Center this Saturday may want to find new plans.

On the Resch Center’s website, Jackson’s concert has been canceled and anyone who previously bought tickets will be refunded automatically. The refund should be expected within 30 days.

It is mentioned on the website that to receive a refund, people must have purchased their tickets through Ticket Star directly.

There was no information on the reason why the concert was canceled.

For more information visit the Resch Center’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Luxemburg-Casco football coach Neil Seering joins Sports Xtra

UW-Oshkosh earns impressive win at Northern Michigan

Team of the Week: Bay Port

Spirit Squad of the Week: Hortonville

Band of the Week: Notre Dame's 9/11 Tribute

HS Sports Xtra: Xavier wins Apple Bowl, Luxemburg-Casco remains unbeaten