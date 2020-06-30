FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Alarm malfunction causes Ariens employees to evacuate

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ariens

BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement says an active shooter alarm activated at Ariens Company in Brillion was false and due to a malfunction with the alarm system.

Brillion Police say they were dispatched to Ariens in the 600 block of W. Ryan shortly before 2:15 p.m. Monday for a report of an active shooter alarm. Upon arrival, officers say they saw employees evacuating the building. Law enforcement entered the building to search for a possible active shooter.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, Calumet County SWAT, Chilton Police, Reedsville Police, and New Holstein Police responded to Ariens to assist with the investigation.

Following a thorough search of the building, authorities say they determined there was no active shooter situation. Brillion Police say an investigation with Ariens maintenance employees revealed there had been a malfunction with the alarm system.

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dock Spiders carry high hopes in return to play

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dock Spiders carry high hopes in return to play"

Booyah prepare for shortened season amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah prepare for shortened season amid pandemic"

Inside the KBO

Thumbnail for the video titled "Inside the KBO"

Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts"

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"