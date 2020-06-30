Alarm malfunction causes Ariens employees to evacuate

BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement says an active shooter alarm activated at Ariens Company in Brillion was false and due to a malfunction with the alarm system.

Brillion Police say they were dispatched to Ariens in the 600 block of W. Ryan shortly before 2:15 p.m. Monday for a report of an active shooter alarm. Upon arrival, officers say they saw employees evacuating the building. Law enforcement entered the building to search for a possible active shooter.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, Calumet County SWAT, Chilton Police, Reedsville Police, and New Holstein Police responded to Ariens to assist with the investigation.

Following a thorough search of the building, authorities say they determined there was no active shooter situation. Brillion Police say an investigation with Ariens maintenance employees revealed there had been a malfunction with the alarm system.

