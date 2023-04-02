MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – First Responders in Manitowoc responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday night, where alcohol was expected to be a factor, authorities say.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, officers and EMS personnel from the Manitowoc Fire Department responded to the area of South 10th Street and Madison Street around 10 p.m. on April 1.

Officers say that a car that was traveling westbound through the stated intersection was hit by a pickup truck traveling southbound on South 10th Street.

The Jaws of Life were utilized to get the passenger out of the car, who officers say sustained serious injuries and was later transported to Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the car also sustained injuries and was transported to the same hospital as the passenger. However, the driver of the pickup truck reported no injuries from the crash.

The driver of the car was arrested and is being held at the Manitowoc County Jail on charges related to the crash. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, authorities say.

Wisconsin State Patrol assisted first responders in Manitowoc with the crash.

No further information is being released at this time as the crash remains under investigation.