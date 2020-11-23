Alcohol appears to be a contributing factor after male shot in leg in Waupaca

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – Alcohol appears to be a contributing factor after a Waupaca male was allegedly shot in the leg.

At around 11 p.m. Sunday night, Waupaca Police responded to a report of a male had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers arrived on scene and immediately began providing medical aid.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Wuapaca Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident and no further details are available at this time.

According to authorities, this is an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger.

Alcohol appears to be a contributing factor.