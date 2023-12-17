WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities believe that alcohol was a factor in a Waupaca County crash that killed three people and hospitalized two others when a wrong-way truck collided with an SUV on USH 10.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, the deadly crash happened just before 9:15 p.m. on December 16 on USH 10, east of CTH X in Weyauwega.

Deputies received word that a pickup truck on USH 10 was heading west in the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with an eastbound SUV.

Four people were in the SUV at the time of the crash, three were pronounced dead at the scene and one was taken to a local hospital for critical, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was also taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Authorities say the crash remains under investigation and that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Waupaca County Highway Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Weyauwega Police Department, Weyauwega Fire Department, Gold Cross Weyauwega, and Fremont Ambulance.

No further information has been released. Local 5 will update this story when new details are provided.