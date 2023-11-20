OAK GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say alcohol is believed to be a factor in a rollover crash early Sunday morning in Dodge County that left one man seriously injured.

According to a release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just before 1:00 a.m. on November 19 to reports of a crash near the intersection of County Highway A and County Highway S in the township of Oak Grove.

Officials say a pickup truck was heading north on County Highway A when it left the roadway and rolled multiple times.

The driver, a 25-year-old Waupun man who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital before being flown to a level 1 trauma center for possible life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash and the man was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated prior to being flown from the local hospital.

At this time no other details are available and an investigation into the incident by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is ongoing.