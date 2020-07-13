Alcohol believed to be a factor in Waupaca County crash

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WFRV) – Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a Waupaca County crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department were called to a two-vehicle crash shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday on Highway 10 east of County Highway F in the Town of Weyauwega.

Upon arrival, authorities found that a vehicle traveling eastbound was struck from behind by another eastbound vehicle. The struck vehicle entered the median and overturned several times.

The driver of the hit vehicle was flown to an area hospital by ThedaStar Air Ambulance.

The driver of the striking vehicle was taken to the hospital via an ambulance.

While alcohol is believed to be a factor, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says the crash remains under investigation.

