WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Alcohol believed to be a factor in Waupaca County crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WFRV) – Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a Waupaca County crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department were called to a two-vehicle crash shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday on Highway 10 east of County Highway F in the Town of Weyauwega.

Upon arrival, authorities found that a vehicle traveling eastbound was struck from behind by another eastbound vehicle. The struck vehicle entered the median and overturned several times.

The driver of the hit vehicle was flown to an area hospital by ThedaStar Air Ambulance.

The driver of the striking vehicle was taken to the hospital via an ambulance.

While alcohol is believed to be a factor, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says the crash remains under investigation.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt"

Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals"

Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac"

Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action"

Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus"

Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start"