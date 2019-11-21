Alcohol believed to be factor after vehicle becomes submerged in Bay of Green Bay

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) — Alcohol appears to be a factor in a Wednesday evening vehicle accident in the Village of Howard.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched around 5:18 p.m. to the area of Lineville Road and Bayshore Drive for a vehicle in water.

Officials say the vehicle was submerged in the Bay of Green Bay on its roof in about 4 feet of water.

Three deputies from the Sheriff’s Office were able to remove the woman driver from the vehicle. She was reportedly turned over to rescue personnel for treatment of minor injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.