Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that knocked out power near Seymour

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a scrash that knocked out power near Seymour overnight.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash near STH 54 at STH 55 in the Town of Oneida.

Upon arrival, deputies determined a pickup truck traveling northbound on STH 55 failed to stop at STH 54. The truck continued northbound, striking WE Energies property.

The crash led to a power outage in the Seymour area, according to authorities.

The driver, a 26-year-old Seymour man, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor. STH 54 was closed for about one hour while the scene was cleared of down powerlines.

Latest Stories