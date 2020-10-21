FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that knocked out power near Seymour

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a scrash that knocked out power near Seymour overnight.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash near STH 54 at STH 55 in the Town of Oneida.

Upon arrival, deputies determined a pickup truck traveling northbound on STH 55 failed to stop at STH 54. The truck continued northbound, striking WE Energies property.

The crash led to a power outage in the Seymour area, according to authorities.

The driver, a 26-year-old Seymour man, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor. STH 54 was closed for about one hour while the scene was cleared of down powerlines.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Luxemburg-Casco claims NEC volleyball title, Seymour cruises in boys soccer playoffs

Luxemburg-Casco sweeps Freedom, faces FVL for NEC volleyball title next

High School Sports Xtra: Brillion dominates in Game of the Week against KLC

High School Sports Xtra: Xavier's Haen perseveres to win state title

High School Sports Xtra: Interview with WIAA Board of Control President Eric Russell

High School Football 10/16