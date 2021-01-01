WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Alcohol believed to be factor in fatal crash in Waupaca Co.

TOWN OF LARABEE, Wis. (WFRV) One person is dead and three others injured in a multi-vehicle crash that happened December 31, 2020.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at 7:29 p.m. on Highway 45 and Hilltop Road in the Town of Larabee.

Reports from the scene show a southbound SUV crossed into the northbound lanes when it hit a pickup truck head-on and two additional northbound vehicles.

The driver of the southbound SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clintonville Ambulance took the driver and passenger of the pickup truck and a passenger in one of the additional vehicles from the scene to the hospital due to their injuries.

The incident is under investigation, names are being withheld pending notification of family members.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor.

