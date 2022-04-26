PACIFIC, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in south-central Wisconsin is dead after she fell off a golf cart, and the driver was arrested for OWI.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on April 23 around 7:30 p.m., authorities received a 911 call about a woman who fell from a golf cart. The incident reportedly happened on the roadway on Saddle Ridge in the Town of Pacific.

When first responders arrived they found the woman lying in the roadway with ‘serious’ injuries. Officials say that a man was driving the cart on a paved roadway when the woman fell out and hit the back of her head.

The 51-year-old woman was airlifted, and HWY 33 was closed to create a landing zone for the helicopter. She reportedly died from her injuries at UW Hospital.

Authorities say that alcohol is a factor in the crash and the driver of the golf cart was arrested for OWI. Additional charges will reportedly be reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office once the investigation is done.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reminded residents that people cannot drive any motorized vehicle while impaired.

Pacific is about an hour southwest of Ripon. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.