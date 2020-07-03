Alderwoman, mayor push for Green Bay equal rights commission

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay alderwoman and Mayor Eric Genrich are pushing for a commission that would address equal rights in the city.

Recently, Housing and Urban Development (HUD) came to Green Bay to complete a fair housing analysis and found the city does not have an anti-discrimination ordinance regarding housing.

Alderwoman Barbara Dorf and Mayor Genrich are now looking to expand on that and create an equal rights commission that not only looks at housing, but at employment and public accomodations.

“I think there’s going to be a ton of interest in the community, and I’m excited to get the commission up and running and active.

The City Council will discuss the commission on July 13. Green Bay Alderman Randy Scannell is looking to propose a city-wide mandated mask ordinance on July 13 as well.

