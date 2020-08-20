ALDI recalls peaches potentially linked to salmonella outbreak

(WFRV) – ALDI is recalling multiple pounds of peaches that have been linked to an investigation by the US Food and Drug Administration into a salmonella outbreak affecting 68 people in nine states, according to CNN.

A notice from the FDA says the peaches were sold under the Wawona brand name in clear 2-lb. bags at ALDI stores not only Wisconsin, but Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The items were also available for purchase through the company’s partnership with Instacart, a grocery delivery service.

Infections were reported in Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin, according to CNN.

The FDA encourages anyone who bought the peaches to throw them out.

Salmonella poisoning can cause diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps between six hours and six days after exposure to the bacteria, according to the CDC, and last between four and seven days. Those under age 5, those over 65 and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to experience severe illness.

Latest Stories