‘Ale’ccident: Semi tips over in Western Wisconsin, spills beer into roadway

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

HIXTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A semi-truck full of beer rolled over in Western Wisconsin spilling most of its contents onto the roadway and ditch.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a semi-truck rolled over on I-94 in Jackson County around 9:15 a.m. There was no information on the cause of the accident.

The semi appeared to be carrying cans of Leinenkugel’s beer. It is hard to tell from the picture, but based on the red color of the packaging, it likely could have been their seasonal Hofbrau Collaboration Lager. This seasonal beer is available from Sept. to Oct. 2021.

Officials say there were no injuries, and the right lane will remain closed during the recovery process. The recovery is expected to last a couple of hours.

  • Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol
  • Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol
  • Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol
  • Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

Hixton is about 190 miles west of Green Bay.

The crash is under investigation. Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

