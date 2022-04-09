OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular road in Oshkosh will be closing on Wednesday due to an upcoming construction project that is expected to last for several months.

According to the City of Oshkosh, Algoma Boulevard, between Wisconsin Street and West New

York Avenue, will be closed to thru traffic beginning April 13 for sanitary sewer, water main, and storm sewer construction.

As a result of the closure, High Avenue from Osceola Street and West New York Avenue will temporarily have two-way traffic for access during the closure.

This phase of construction is anticipated to last until October 28.

Officials share that during the closure, local traffic may take the following route:

High Avenue southbound/northbound: Traveling south/north on High Avenue, temporary two-way traffic will be established from West New York Avenue to Osceola Street.



City officials add that motorists will have access to Vine Avenue, Woodland Avenue, and Rockwell Avenue during the construction period.

For more information, visit the city’s website.