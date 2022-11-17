OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two major streets in Oshkosh are set to fully reopen and return to normal on Friday after being closed for several months.

According to the City of Oshkosh, the section of Algoma Boulevard between Wisconsin Street and Congress Avenue is expected to fully reopen to traffic on the morning of November 18.

In addition to Algoma Boulevard reopening, High Avenue will also return to one-way traffic, after being used as a temporary 2-way street during the construction process.

Due to material delays and private utility scheduling conflicts, the opening of Algoma Boulevard was delayed from its original completion date.

Signs have been posted along High Avenue to inform drivers of the traffic changes.

For more information about this and other construction projects in Oshkosh, click here.