TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – An Algoma man is dead after a fatal crash on Wednesday in the Township of Two Rivers.

According to a media release from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:30 a.m., authorities responded to County Highway V for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

After arriving on the scene, deputies say a 36-year-old man was operating a 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor and loaded trailer unit owned by Algoma Lumber Company eastbound on County Highway V.

The semi veered off the road and entered a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn onto the roof of its cab. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and there were no other passengers.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is completing a reconstruction of the crash, and further information will become available in the future. The name of the individual is being withheld pending family notification.

“On behalf of the Sheriff’s Office, I offer our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragic incident,” said Sheriff Daniel Hartwig.

No further information was provided.