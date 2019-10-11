Algoma man arrested after fleeing police in stolen vehicle, crashing into yard

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — An Algoma man was arrested Thursday after fleeing officers in a stolen vehicle.

Sturgeon Bay Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Raymond Wood around 12:50 a.m. on Michigan Street near N. 3rd Avenue for a traffic violation.

The vehicle reportedly failed to stop for the officer and instead sped away at a high rate of speed. The officer pursued the vehicle but discontinued the pursuit for safety reasons.

Officials say the vehicle continued to drive away at a high rate of speed.

At 12:58 a.m., the Door County Sheriff’s Office and Sturgeon Bay Police Department were dispatched to the 5800 block of Walker Road for a vehicle that crashed into a yard.

This vehicle was determined to be the same vehicle that had just fled an officer.

Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle on its side and fully engulfed in flames.

Photo courtesy of Sturgeon Bay Police

The driver was not initially located but was later found to be ejected from the vehicle.

Sturgeon Bay Firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire.

The Door County Sheriff’s K9 Unit and a drone were used to search for the driver. He was located and taken into custody.

Wood was treated for non-life threatening injuries sustained from the crash.

He was arrested for operating under the influence-3rd offense, fleeing/eluding an officer, operating without a valid license-4th offense, and numerous traffic citations. Wood is currently at the Door County Jail.

Police say the vehicle was stolen out of Kewaunee County.