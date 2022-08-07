RED RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash in Kewaunee County that resulted in the death of an Algoma man.

According to the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, Just after 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a deadly crash on CTH AB, just south of CTH S in the Township of Red River.

An initial investigation of the crash determined that a self-prepelled haybine was traveling northbound on CTH AB when a pickup truck, driven by a 37-year-old Algoma man, crashed into the back of the haybine.

Officials confirmed that the pickup truck was traveling at a ‘significant speed.

The 37-year-old Algoma man was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.