RED RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 37-year-old man from Algoma who died following a crash with a haybine.

According to the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office, on August 6 around 4:30 p.m., there was a reported accident on CTH AB in the Township of Red River. An initial investigation showed that a haybine was going northbound on CTH AB and a pickup truck ran into the back of it.

The haybine is reportedly self-propelled, and the truck collided with the haybine at a ‘significant’ speed. The driver of the truck was identified as 37-year-old Jeremy Garret from Algoma.

The incident is still under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol. No additional information was provided.

