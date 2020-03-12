ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Algoma Police Department is asking for any information related to damaged lights along the Crescent Beach Boardwalk.
According to police, an unidentified amount of lights have been damaged.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Algoma Police at 920-487-3311.
LATEST STORIES
- Algoma Police searching for information after multiple lights damaged
- Skater Girl: Green Bay mom helps make daughter’s figure skating dreams a possibility
- Green Bay man convicted of starting porch fire, lighting second during investigation
- Amid virus precautions, Tokyo Olympic flame is lit in Greece
- Q&A: Will WHO’s ‘pandemic’ ruling impact the Tokyo Olympics?