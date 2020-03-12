LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Algoma Police searching for information after multiple lights damaged

Local News

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Algoma Police Department is asking for any information related to damaged lights along the Crescent Beach Boardwalk.

According to police, an unidentified amount of lights have been damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Algoma Police at 920-487-3311.

