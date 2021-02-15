Algoma woman arrested in relation to child drowning incident

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – An Algoma woman was arrested on Monday in relation to an incident that resulted in a child drowning on February 9.

According to the Algoma Police Department, on Tuesday, police responded to the 400 block of Fourth Street in reference to a young child that had drowned.

Nearly a week later, police say their investigation into this incident has ended on February 15 with the arrest of 24-year-old Cheyanne Wierichs of Algoma.

Officials report Wierichs was booked into the Kewaunee County Jail and charged with Neglecting a Child resulting in death, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.