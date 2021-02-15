LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Algoma woman arrested in relation to child drowning incident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – An Algoma woman was arrested on Monday in relation to an incident that resulted in a child drowning on February 9.

According to the Algoma Police Department, on Tuesday, police responded to the 400 block of Fourth Street in reference to a young child that had drowned.

Nearly a week later, police say their investigation into this incident has ended on February 15 with the arrest of 24-year-old Cheyanne Wierichs of Algoma.

Officials report Wierichs was booked into the Kewaunee County Jail and charged with Neglecting a Child resulting in death, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame hockey back in familiar territory to cap unprecedented season

Hockey in a Pandemic: Obstacles not slowing down Notre Dame

Snowmobile racing arrives in Northeast Wisconsin

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Top wrestlers shine at individual state

High School Sports Xtra: Girls basketball regional recap, sectional brackets