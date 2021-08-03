Algoma’s City Administrator talks beach groomer, summer events in Community Update

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Algoma City Administrator Jared Heyn joined Local 5 to talk about the increase in visitors as well as upcoming summer events in the latest Community Update.

While the amount of visitors to the beaches of Algoma has increased, that is not because there was an extreme decline in 2020. Heyn said there is an increase this year in visitors but there wasn’t a noticeable decrease last year.

Algoma’s beach groomer has been working to clean up and groom the beaches thanks in part to grants the city received. The groomer works to get the beaches ready for the increased traffic on weekends.

Shanty days are scheduled to start on August 13 and a plethora of activities will be going on. Heyn says they expect around 2,000 to 3,000 people. Heyn also mentioned that it could be the single biggest event of the year.

The city received some recent grants that they are looking to redevelop some properties in the downtown area. Heyn says the plan is to use the grant money to buy the properties and then tear them down. After tearing them down they will improve the public facilities like water and sewer.

The end goal is to build working-class housing in the area.

Heyn also touched on the alewife that had been noticed on the lakeshores. He said it is not a major issue and there isn’t more than usual.