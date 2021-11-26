All 11 occupants of passenger van injured in Wisconsin crash

EAU PLEINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say all 11 occupants of a passenger van were injured when the vehicle rolled over on an icy road in central Wisconsin.

They were transported to area hospitals for treatment. The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened Thursday morning on US Highway 10, about half a mile east of the town of Eau Pleine.

The van left the roadway, overturned and came to rest in the center median. The conditions of the injured are not known.

Reports say that one occupant was ejected from the van and one was partially trapped and had to be extricated.