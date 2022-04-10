APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Kids of all ages were having a blast at the Fox Cities Expo Center in Appleton on Saturday thanks to the 4th annual Fox Cities Kids Expo.

There was plenty to do, with dozens of exhibitors and activities including balloon art and a magic show. Organizers say there’s something for everyone to enjoy and take part in.

“There are activities for all ages. All ages, all abilities. There is everything from coloring pages to STEM activities,” Jay Stephany, a Kiwanis member.

The event was free in partnership with Appleton Fox Cities Kiwanis Club and North Shore Bank.