All appointments, plus some, booked for COVID-19 vaccine clinic within 15 minutes

(WFRV) – Just days after announcing a COVID-19 vaccine clinic was opening in the Fox Cities – all appointments have been booked – and then some.

At 9 a.m. on Friday the scheduling system went live for those 65-years-old and older to schedule appointments. One thousand appointments were booked within approximately 15 minutes.

The Fox Cities COVID-19 vaccine clinic staff will be contacting the 1,000 registrants to confirm their appointment dates and times.

However, due to an error in the registration system, an additional 4,700 appointments were mistakenly made available before registration closed. Those people will be contacted via email by Outagamie County with additional information on setting up new appointments the week of February 8.

The clinic set to open on February 2 at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center in Appleton.