GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shipyard District, Inc. announced on Tuesday that it is partnering with Tundraland and Nicolet National Bank to bring the third annual All Bands On Deck festival to Green Bay’s Shipyard District this weekend, September 7 through September 9.

Officials from the Shipyard District, Inc. say this is Green Bay’s biggest live music festival and it will feature over 100 performances from live, local bands and songwriters at 20 bars, restaurants, and food trucks across the South Broadway area on Green Bay’s west side.

Over half of the performances are expected to be on outdoor, open-air stages with festival officials saying participating businesses will be offering food and drink specials.

The third year of the All Bands On Deck festival is also expected to introduce the community to dozens of new bands as well as new venues and new food trucks

“The whole weekend is really all about revitalizing our Shipyard District, Shipyard Neighborhood, and rebuilding our community together through friends, family, and music. Come aboard and celebrate Green Bay’s local bands, local food and drinks, and local businesses at our city’s biggest music festival!” Tarl Knight, director of The Shipyard District, Inc.

The festival is set to begin on Thursday, September 7 between 6-9 PM, at The Weidner Mobile Stage under the Mason Street Bridge featuring Big Mouth & The Power Tool Horns, food trucks, and a beer tent.

The festival will last through Saturday, September 9, admission to the festival is free to all guests and free shuttles will be provided by the Brown County Tavern League to allow guests to travel back and forth to their favorite venues.

Shipyard District, Inc. officials say last year’s festival generated over $100,000, and the 2023 festival is projected to generate over $120,000 throughout the weekend.

For more information on the All Bands On Deck festival and for a full list of artists and participating venues, visit the Shipyard District, Inc.’s Facebook or website.