ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 40th annual ‘All Canada Show’ is underway after taking a two-year hiatus. Those involved with the show say it is the perfect way to learn about Canada’s wildlife.

“This is actually my 20th year, I first joined the tour in 2003,” said Anthony Padgett, Professional Wildlife Artist.

The All-Canada Show highlights hunting, fishing, and more. Padgett says his art is meant to encourage people to visit Canada.

“Well, for an artist, this is a great venue for me to get out there and show my wears, and I love the northern type of art, so that really fits into what we’re doing here,” said Padgett.

The show features more than 80 exhibitors and allows visitors to book their next vacation. Lodge owner Kyle Wood says he is looking to help visitors book their next trip.

“The all Canada show specifically is a great audience for us, for everyone who comes in the doors because they are already focused on a Canadian fishing or hunting trip, so it’s a very strong market for us that week because everyone who comes here is coming for a purpose,” said Kyle Wood, owner of loc Seul Onaway Lodge.

The show is returning for the first time after the pandemic. All Canada pro staff Jim Crowley says hunters and anglers should not miss it.

“This, in my opinion, is probably the most iconic show in the Midwest, this is probably the only sports show you can come to that 100 percent you can get all the answers for everything you are looking for when it comes to going to Canada,” said Crowley.

The show will conclude Sunday, January 29th, at 4 pm.