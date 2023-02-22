ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The snowstorm has canceled plenty in northeast Wisconsin, and now we can add flights out of Austin Straubel International Airport to the list.

Airport Director Marty Piette issued a statement saying, “As Wisconsin and much of the nation is hit with a major winter storm, airlines serving Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) have proactively canceled flights in or out of GRB today and have rebooked travelers.”

Piette went on to say that there are no additional commercial flights in or out of GRB. Most flights for tomorrow morning have also been canceled.

Anyone with travel plans for the next 24 hours is advised to check with their airline either online or via the airline’s mobile app to receive the most accurate and up-to-date information.

“GRB will continue to be actively clearing runways and will remain open for general aviation traffic. When commercial flights resume, we will be ready to return to normal operations,” concluded Piette.

No additional details were provided. Stick with Storm Team 5 as this massive snowstorm moves through northeast Wisconsin.