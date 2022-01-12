All-female Post 539 celebrates 75 years

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of two female American Legion posts in Wisconsin is celebrating their 75th Anniversary. The posts is names after Madelyn LeCanne, the first service woman from the Green Bay area to die in the service.

Post 539 will be hosting their celebration on Saturday, January 15th at 11am. Commander Carol Johnson says the organization is looking forward to continuing their legacy on serving the community.

They are always looking to add members to their organization, they have a meeting the second Monday of every month and encourage service women to come out. For more information on American Legion Post 539, you can visit their Facebook Page.