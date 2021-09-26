All hands were on deck for the “All Bands on Deck” festival in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – This weekend the first annual “All Bands on Deck” festival kicked off at Green Bay’s new Shipyard District.

The festival featured more than 50 live bands and songwriters performing at local bars and restaurants. The director of the Shipyard, Tarl Knight, tells Local 5 the event yesterday was incredible.

“It’s exceeded our expectations. This is way beyond anything we hoped for. Obviously, the City of Green Bay cares about the Shipyard District,” shared Knight.

The festival also provided shuttles for guests to go between venues, so they didn’t have to drive from place to place.