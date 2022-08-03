WEDNESDAY 8/3/2022 – 1:15 p.m.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Details have been released about what is causing the road closures on I-41 southbound near WIS 55 in Kaukauna.

According to the Vandenbroek Fire Department, a dump truck crashed into the overpass of Rose Hill Road.

Photo Credit: Vandenbroek Fire Department

Photo Credit: Vandenbroek Fire Department

Photo Credit: Vandenbroek Fire Department

Both the overpass of Highway CC and southbound lanes on I-41 near WIS 55 will remain closed for ‘several hours.’

WisDOT has provided an alternate route for any travelers heading that way. I-41 southbound traffic should take WIS 55/Delanglade Street to County OO/Hyland Ave, to WIS 441, and then back onto I-41.

WEDNESDAY 8/3/2022 – 12:17 p.m.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Another update has been provided on the incident that has all lanes closed on I-41 near WIS 55.

According to the Fox Valley Metro Police department, the northbound I-41 lanes have reopened as of noon. The southbound lanes, however, will remain closed for ‘several hours.’

WEDNESDAY 8/3/2022 – 11:55 a.m.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the incident on I-41 southbound near WIS 55.

Officials say there is now a full closure of I-41 between Freedom Road and WIS 55.

I-41 at WIS 411

I-41 at County N/Freedom Road

I-41 at County N/Freedom Road

All lanes are now blocked in both directions.

WEDNESDAY, 8/3/2022 – 11:36 a.m.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – According to WisDOT, due to an incident on I-41 southbound near WIS 55, there is a full lane closure.

Officials say that the incident occurred at the County N/Freedom Road location on I-41.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is responding and estimates that it will take roughly 2 hours to clear.

