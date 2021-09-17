All lanes blocked on US 141 at Biernasz Road due to crash

FRIDAY 9/17/2021 11:33 a.m.

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are blocked on US 141 at Biernasz Road in Marinette County due to a crash on Friday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), all northbound and southbound lanes on US 141 at Biernasz Road near the City of Wausaukee are blocked due to a crash that occurred at around 10:50 a.m.

Officials expect the closure will last around 2 hours. Alternative routes for travelers heading southbound are to go West on Moonshine Hill Road to South on CTH A to East on CTH X to US 141.

Northbound travelers would go in reverse of the above route. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.

