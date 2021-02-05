FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: All lanes now open on WIS-26 southbound at County C

FRIDAY 2/5/2021 9:32 a.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on WIS-26 southbound are now open after a crash had them closed for an hour and a half.

There is no information on the cause of the crash.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: All lanes blocked on WIS-26 southbound at County C due to crash

FRIDAY 2/5/2021 7:56 a.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has caused all lanes on WIS-26 southbound around County C to Fremont Rd to be closed.

First responders are on the scene, the estimated duration is one hour.

There is no information regarding the cause of the crash.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

